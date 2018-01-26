Second crash along Route 30 this morning snarls traffic in Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township were blocked about 8:30 a.m. today after a two-vehicle crash near the highway entrance at Pittsburgh Street.

The crash left one vehicle on its side, but no immediate injuries were reported, according to Westmoreland County dispatcher reports. Emergency crews were working to open the highway.

It was the second crash in the vicinity within an hour, dispatchers said.

Minor injuries were reported in a 7:30 a.m. crash when a vehicle went off Route 30, into a parking lot and crashed into a tree. That crash occurred in the westbound lanes at Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse.

Traffic on Route 30 was not affected in the earlier crash.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.