Ligonier Diamond to shine again after $3 million face lift

Ligonier Borough's most recognizable landmark will sparkle once again.

Officials plan to break ground Tuesday on the Diamond Park Renaissance Project, a $3 million plan to restore and modernize the 200-year-old park in the heart of the business district.

“It's badly needed because there was flooding some years ago that affected the infrastructure,” project spokesman Bob Butter said.

The park will get new sidewalks, a new electrical system, a new stormwater system and ramps for handicap accessibility, said Paul Fry, borough director of public works. The bandstand will get new seating and a new copper roof. Landscaping will complete the project.

The Diamond last underwent a major renovation in 1967, Fry said.

“We need a little modern technology,” Fry said. “The walkways started to deteriorate. Trucks running up on the curbs have busted it up.”

The project was postponed last year because of the time required to get the necessary permits from PennDOT. The park is bounded by Route 711 and old Route 30 (Main Street), which are maintained by PennDOT, he said.

“We have to accommodate their highway occupancy permits. They dictate the time frame for when we can detour and dig up the street,” Fry said.

Because detours aren't permitted until after snowplowing season, construction is not expected to start until the first or second week of April, he said. Demolition and other preliminary work could begin as early as February.

Darr Construction Inc. of Berlin will be the general contractor.

Construction will be done in phases and is expected to conclude in time for Fort Ligonier Days in October. All businesses and restaurants around the Diamond will remain open during the work, Butter said.

Funding for the project is coming mostly from private sources, including the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The borough also is contributing a small amount, Fry said.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ligonier Borough Town Hall Community Room, 120 E. Main St.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.