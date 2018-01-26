Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Pa. grants $278,000 to ambulance and fire services in central Westmoreland County

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

More than $278,000 in fire department and emergency medical service state grant money was awarded to 23 departments in central Westmoreland County Friday.

The grants ranged from $15,000 to the Southwest Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department to $7,037 to Mutual Aid Ambulance, based in Greensburg.

Other grant awards were for fire departments in Carbon, $11,500; Delmont, $11,543; Fort Allen, $12,833; Grapeville, $11,912; Greensburg Hose Co. No. 1, $12,465; Greensburg Hose Co. No. 2 $12,649; Greensburg Hose Co. 3; $11,728; Greensburg Hose Co. No. 6, $12,096; Greensburg Hose Co. No. 7, $13,018; Greensburg Hose Co. No. 8, $12,280; Hannastown, $11,543; Hempfield No. 2, $11,912, and Hempfield No. 4, $11,543.

Others grants were awarded to fire departments in Hunker, $11,728; Luxor, $11,543; Midway-St. Clair, $12,096; New Stanton, $12,096; North Hempfield, $12,280; Slickville No. 1, $11,728; South Greensburg, $12,649, and Youngwood $14,861.

State Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield, said that the grant money comes from state gaming proceeds as required under state law. He said the money can be used to build, repair or renovate fire company or an ambulance services structures, equipment, training, or to pay organization debt.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

