FTC warns of Social Security call scam

If a caller claims there's been a computer problem at the Social Security Administration and they need to confirm your Social Security number, don't believe them, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

The agency is receiving reports from people who have received such calls as one of the latest ways criminals try to get people's personal information to steal their identities.

Even if the number on your caller ID appears to be from Social Security, it's easy to spoof the 202 area code to make it look like they're calling from Washington when they could actually be calling from anywhere in the world, the FTC said.

To confirm whether a call is legit, people can contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213.

Another thing to watch out for is any website that claims to be associated with the Social Security Administration that isn't ssa.gov, the agency said. Social Security has an online warning about the scams.