Westmoreland

New, low-cost hotel coming to Hempfield

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Tru Hotel/Hilton
A new hotel is coming to Hempfield.

Developers Millcraft Hospitality of Washington bought the lot on Route 30 between Hempfield Plaza and Mountain View Lake for $462,600 in November.

They plan to build a Tru hotel with between 84 and 98 rooms, according to Marcus Piatt, President of Millcraft's hotel division.

"We saw an opportunity there, we liked the location of the piece of land that we purchased," he said.

Hempfield Township supervisors approved a site plan for the project this week.

Millcraft will manage the hotel when it is done.

Tru is a fairly new hotel concept, owned by Hilton.

Piatt said rooms at Tru hotels usually cost about $100 a night, which will allow the new hotel to compete with the neighboring Courtyard Marriot and Holiday Inn Express, which are typically slightly costlier.

"We thought the midscale segment's not really being represented in that market," he said.

However, construction will not begin right away. Millcraft hasn't set a start date. It's keeping an eye on the hotel market, which has recently seen a surge of new construction.

Demand for hotels is going up, but for now the supply is growing faster, Piatt said.

"Right now, we're not in a hurry to build, we're kind of sitting on the land. We're looking at breaking ground within the next year," he said.

Once construction begins it will take nine months to a year to finish.

The completed hotel will create about 15 full-time jobs, supplemented by eight to 10 part-time positions, Piatt said.

George Reese, chairman of the Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors, said local leaders are excited about the project.

"I think it's an excellent idea," he said. "Having another hotel in that general area enhances Route 30. That corridor... is just going to grow."

The hotel coincides with the recent announcement of an Allegheny Health Network "micro-hospital" that will be built just up the street.

Millcraft operates five other Western Pennsylvania hotels, including a recently-constructed Hampton Inn in North Huntingdon.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

