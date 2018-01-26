Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem Mini-THON breakfast will raise money for cancer patients

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Elsa Breakey, left, and Samantha Jobe unpack pancake mix during their breakfast fundraiser at Greensburg Salem High School on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Elsa Breakey, left, and Samantha Jobe unpack pancake mix during their breakfast fundraiser at Greensburg Salem High School on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016.

Updated 13 hours ago

Greensburg Salem students have invited members of the public to fill up on pancakes for a good cause.

The school's annual pancake breakfast will be held Feb. 3 to raise money for cancer patients.

The event is organized by the Greensburg Salem Mini-THON team, which holds a variety of fundraisers throughout the year culminating in the Mini-THON itself, an overnight dance marathon on March 10 and 11.

The breakfast is the last event before the Mini-THON.

“It's a huge community event. You can eat, and people usually just stay for the rest of the time, like another hour, because it's so much fun,” said senior Emily Earle, one of the Mini-THON organizers.

Students have raised $11,000 for cancer patients so far through fundraisers held earlier in the school year. They hope to hit $25,000 by the end of the Mini-THON.

Last year Greensburg Salem raised $21,000, up from $15,000 the year prior.

The money goes to Four Diamonds , which covers medical expenses for children with cancer and funds cancer research through Penn State Children's Hospital.

The breakfast will be held 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Greensburg Salem High School cafeteria, 65 Mennel Drive, Greensburg,

It costs $6 for students and seniors, and $8 for everyone else.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.