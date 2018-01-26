Greensburg Salem Mini-THON breakfast will raise money for cancer patients

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem students have invited members of the public to fill up on pancakes for a good cause.

The school's annual pancake breakfast will be held Feb. 3 to raise money for cancer patients.

The event is organized by the Greensburg Salem Mini-THON team, which holds a variety of fundraisers throughout the year culminating in the Mini-THON itself, an overnight dance marathon on March 10 and 11.

The breakfast is the last event before the Mini-THON.

“It's a huge community event. You can eat, and people usually just stay for the rest of the time, like another hour, because it's so much fun,” said senior Emily Earle, one of the Mini-THON organizers.

Students have raised $11,000 for cancer patients so far through fundraisers held earlier in the school year. They hope to hit $25,000 by the end of the Mini-THON.

Last year Greensburg Salem raised $21,000, up from $15,000 the year prior.

The money goes to Four Diamonds , which covers medical expenses for children with cancer and funds cancer research through Penn State Children's Hospital.

The breakfast will be held 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Greensburg Salem High School cafeteria, 65 Mennel Drive, Greensburg,

It costs $6 for students and seniors, and $8 for everyone else.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.