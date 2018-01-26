Greensburg pavilion reservations available starting Feb. 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pavilion reservations at two Greensburg parks can be made starting Feb. 6 at 8 a.m.

The pavilions at Mt. Odin Park and Lynch Field are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Mt. Odin pavilions cost $175 for Greensburg residents and $200 for nonresidents.

Those at Lynch Field cost $100 for residents, $125 for others.

Reservations must be made through the city recreation department at the Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 520 New Alexandria Road.

The application also can be found online .

Reservations for the Megan Smith Pavilion at Mt. Odin Park will not be available until May and must be made with the Mt. Odin Pro Shop, not the recreation department.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.