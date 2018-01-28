Annual Saint Vincent College event celebrates Chinese culture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent College will mark the beginning of the Year of the Dog Feb. 13 during a Chinese New Year celebration at the school's Unity campus.

The annual celebration is free to the public and will include songs, dances and martial arts performances from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.

Teachers of Chinese in the local Confucius Institute will perform, along with students from Saint Vincent, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, the Valley School of Ligonier, Cardinal Maida Academy and Bishop McCort Catholic High School.

Doreen Blandino, professor of modern and classical languages, and Tina Phillips Johnson, associate professor of history, will offer opening remarks.

A Chinese buffet will be served from 6:30 to 8 p.m., accompanying Chinese cultural activities in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Lounge. Activities will include a Chinese tea ceremony, Chinese calligraphy, ping-pong, hacky sack, paper cutting, and making shadow puppets and Peking opera masks.

The celebration is sponsored by the James and Margaret Tseng Loe China Studies Center and the University of Pittsburgh Confucius Classroom at Saint Vincent.

For more information, contact Tina Johnson at 724-805-2342 or tina.johnson@stvincent.edu

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.