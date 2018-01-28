Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Guest bartenders to kick off fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
(from left), Nancy Lee, of New Stanton, Loraine Slonacher, of Greensburg, and Kathleen Comini, of Hempfield Township, enjoy 'rice-tinis' at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region annual guest bartender and 'Rice-tini' night, held at the Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, July 20, 2016.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Some of the bartenders at Oliver's Pourhouse won't get to keep the tips they earn on Feb. 7. Instead, the money collected by a series of guest bartenders that evening will be donated to help support mentoring programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region.

The fundraising event begins at 5 p.m., when several volunteer bartenders from Standard Bank of Greensburg will vie for tips at the pub at 8 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg. Other volunteers will take over bartending duties at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Games and prizes will be featured.

The evening will serve as a kickoff event for another popular Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraising event — the annual Bowl For Kids' Sake, set for March 17.

For more information, call 724-837-6198.

