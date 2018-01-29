Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Laurel Highlands cancels classes Monday after threat

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

Classes in the Laurel Highlands School District are expected to resume Tuesday after being canceled Monday because of a threat.

A custodian found a written threat on the wall of the middle school girls' restroom Thursday evening. The threat indicated something would happen Monday, Superintendent Jesse T. Wallace III said.

Wallace declined to release specifics.

State police are investigating.

There will be an increased police presence in all district buildings Tuesday, Wallace said.

“We want students and their families to feel they are safe,” he said.

Teachers were to report to their buildings from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for an Act 80 day.

Students can help deter such threats by reporting them to school officials.

“If they hear something to say something to us,” Wallace said.

The closure was in response to a similar but unrelated threat last week toward students at Uniontown Area High School. Police arrested a freshman and seized a cache of weapons Thursday in connection with that threat.

A student on a school bus overheard a conversation when the suspect threatened to take guns to the high school on Friday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

