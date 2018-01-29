Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland jury will see site where police officer was gunned down

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Ray Shetler Jr., 31, is led into the Ligonier office of Magisterial District Judge Denise L. Snyder Thiel on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. A judge ruled Friday that $3,500 in public funds can be used to pay for an expert for Shetler's defense.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Ray Shetler Jr., 31, is led into the Ligonier office of Magisterial District Judge Denise L. Snyder Thiel on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. A judge ruled Friday that $3,500 in public funds can be used to pay for an expert for Shetler's defense.
Family members of Ray Shetler Jr., including his mother, Lorie Porter (left), leave the Ligonier office of Magisterial District Judge Denise L. Snyder Thiel on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Family members of Ray Shetler Jr., including his mother, Lorie Porter (left), leave the Ligonier office of Magisterial District Judge Denise L. Snyder Thiel on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015.

Updated 21 hours ago

A Westmoreland County jury will travel to a St. Clair Township home next week to view the scene where police officer Lloyd Reed was gunned down responding to a call for help during a domestic dispute in late 2015.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday approved a prosecution request for a site visit during the opening stages of the capital murder trial of Ray Shetler Jr., which is expected to begin next week.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to start Feb. 5.

Shetler, 33, of New Florence is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in connection the Nov. 28, 2015, shooting death of Reed as he responded to a call for help in which the homeowner claimed her boyfriend was drunk and abusive.

The prosecution said Reed, 54, was in uniform as he responded to the Ligonier Street home of Shetler's girlfriend. During an exchange of gunfire, Reed was hit one time in the chest with a shot police said was fired by Shetler.

The prosecution said it will seek the death penalty if Shetler is convicted.

During a pretrial hearing on Monday, District Attorney John Peck said a site visit will enable jurors to get a better view of the Ligonier Street property where Reed was killed. Jurors also will be bussed about a half-mile away, across the Conemaugh River, to a power generating station to which police said Shetler swam as he fled the murder scene. Shetler was apprehended after a six-hour manhunt.

Jurors will be shown locations in the brush near the river banks at the power plant where police found the suspected murder weapon, clothes Shetler is believed to have removed as he fled and his footprints in the area.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said that although jurors will see photographs of the murder scene and video surveillance from the power plant, the visit is necessary.

“The pictures won't show adequately the efforts the defendant went through to hide and conceal. His flight shows a consciousness of guilt,” Ciaramitaro said.

The defense has not disputed that Shetler fired the shot that killed Reed. Defense attorney Mark Daffner has suggested that Shetler was defending himself and did not realize Reed was a police officer.

The judge said jurors will be taken on the 70-mile round trip bus ride to the sites following opening statements in the trial, which is expected to take about two weeks.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

