Cops: Ohio man attacked girlfriend with machete on Pennsylvania Turnpike

An Ohio woman told state police in Greensburg that her boyfriend was high on methamphetamine when he repeatedly struck her with a machete early Sunday as he drove along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Daniel R. Taylor, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of making terroristic threats filed by state police in the assault that occurred along the westbound lane near the Donegal interchange about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Trooper James McKenzie reported that the victim suffered cuts on her left hand, bruising on her right cheek and had to undergo surgery Sunday at Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where she was interviewed, Trooper James McKenzie wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman told police the couple were returning to Ohio after spending 12 days in Baltimore, McKenzie wrote.

“Taylor had been awake for 12 days using methamphetamine which caused him to be extremely paranoid, delusional and aggressive,” the woman told investigators.

“At some point, (the victim) got into the back seating compartment of the vehicle. Taylor did not want (the victim) in the back seat and demanded she return to the front seat,” McKenzie said.

When the woman refused, Taylor grabbed the machete, which was near the front seat compartment, trooper said.

“Taylor began swinging the machete at her while stating, ‘I'm going to kill you, (expletive),'” McKenzie wrote.

When Taylor was interviewed at the barracks in Greensburg, he claimed his girlfriend also was high on meth and cut herself with the machete as she sat in the front passenger seat, according to the affidavit.

“Inspection of the Chevrolet Impala revealed a large amount of blood on the rear seat behind the driver's side inner door,” McKenzie wrote.

Neither Taylor nor the victim is charged with a drug offense.

Taylor was arraigned before Night Court Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $400,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 9 before District Judge Denise Thiel.

