Westmoreland

Pitt-Greensburg offers free housing for summer students

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg has the perfect inducement for students with a summer study bent: free on-campus housing for full-time students this summer.

Officials at Pitt-Greensburg said the school will offer not only free housing on campus this summer, but “expanded financial aid options” to those who take advantage of the offer.

“We know that there are many reasons why students might want to take summer classes. They may want to get ahead, retake classes, raise their GPAs, make up credits, satisfy requirements or electives, or graduate early. They may also want to pursue an internship with a local business to build their resume,” said Troy Ross, director of Housing and Residence Life.

“We also know that students may have financial concerns that make taking summer classes difficult, if not impossible. By removing the cost of housing from the equation, we are helping to remove a financial obstacle that then makes taking summer classes a reality,” Ross said.

Students who have completed one semester of full-time study in the prior year and are enrolled in a minimum of six credits at Pitt-Greensburg during the summer sessions — either in class, online or as an internship — are eligible to take advantage of the offer.

To be considered for federal and institutional financial aid, students must complete the Pitt-Greensburg Summer Aid Request Form. The application will be available Thursday on the Pitt-Greensburg Financial Aid webpage, http://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/financial-aid.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

