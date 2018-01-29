Westmoreland County inmates may get Vivitrol to help break addiction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jail inmates may get an introductory dose of a drug designed to help them break opioid addiction under a program being considered by Westmoreland County officials.

Prison Warden John Walton said Monday that initial discussions are underway with the provider of the Vivitrol to administer one dose to inmates ready to leave the jail.

Vivitrol, the brand name of Naltrexone, is a non-narcotic injection that blocks a drug user from getting high and blocks cravings that may lead to a relapse.

“It's a great opportunity to open the door to allow anyone to get free of their addiction,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

The program is still in the early stages, and final details have yet to be worked out, officials said.

Preliminary plans call for a volunteer program in which inmates would have to qualify to receive the first dose of the drug, which is expected to last 30 days. Counseling, drug treatment and other rehabilitation services would be part of the program, said Commissioner Gina Cerilli.

“The key will be to identify suitable candidates,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.

For several years, county officials have looked to help curb the opioid epidemic, which has resulted in a record number of fatal overdoses for a decade and a dramatic increase in the number of inmates in the jail.

Walton said about two-thirds of inmates in the county lockup last year required detoxification services, many for opioid addiction.

In 2017, the Washington County Opioid Task Force obtained a $148,000 state grant to try to break the cycle of addiction and crime among its county inmates with a combination of medicine and treatment including Vivitrol. Armstrong County launched a similar program last year.

Tim Phillips, executive director of the county's drug overdose task force, said Vivitrol can be an effective tool if it is coupled with counseling and other services.

“It can be an integrated part, but the shot will not be a magic bullet,” Phillips said.

Commissioners said the county will seek grants to pay for counseling and other services. No money from the county budget will be spent on the program, officials said.

Paul Peirce contributed. Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.