Victim's father: Run-in at bar preceded deadly Fayette County shooting

A deadly encounter Sunday between a man who police say opened fire with a semiautomatic weapon and one of his four victims wasn't the first run-in the pair had during the weekend.

Scott Porterfield said Monday that he watched security footage from Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal that allegedly shows Timothy O. Smith, 28, of Stahlstown, placing his hand on the shoulder of Scott Porterfield's son, Billy, 27, of Melcroft, as the younger Porterfield walked by early Sunday morning.

Billy Porterfield stayed at the bar after a staff member asked Smith to leave, Scott Porterfield said.

Within hours, Smith had fatally shot Billy Porterfield and three others at a car wash in rural Fayette County, police said.

A fifth person who managed to take cover was injured, and Smith was clinging to life at a hospital Monday after police said he possibly turned the gun on himself.

Smith is not expected to survive. Cellphone records will be the key in determining what brought the group together just before 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Trooper Robert Broadwater said police are obtaining those messages through search warrants, a process that typically takes several days. A separate search warrant was served on Smith's home, but that paperwork was not available for public review Monday.

Broadwater said police learned Monday about the incident at the Donegal bar and are investigating it.

Family and friends believe Smith was unhappy about an apparent failed relationship with victim Chelsie Lou Cline, 25, of Ruffsdale.

A message left at Smith's home Monday was not returned.

“That's what's stumping everybody, why they were (at the car wash),” Broadwater said. “We'll have a good idea about the ‘why' when they get the phone records. We know what everyone's saying. Until we find the concrete evidence that says that, we can't confirm that.”

Mourning the victims

While police remained tight-lipped on their investigation, residents in the small mountain community along Indian Creek in Saltlick Township grappled with the violence while family and friends remembered their loved ones.

“The entire mountain is sad,” said Lainie Fullem, a friend of 23-year-old victim Cortney Snyder's family. “The mountain's our home, and it doesn't happen here. It was senseless; there was no reason for it.”

Shelby Rosensteel met Chelsie Cline during her sophomore year of high school.

“She was the sweetest friend you could ever ask for,” Rosensteel said. “Chelsie really meant a lot to me over all these years, from school to graduating together, working together and going through the good times and the bad.

“I'll never forget my friend, and she'll be forever in my heart,” she said.

150 attend Monday night vigil

A vigil was held Monday evening at Christian Life Assembly in Melcroft.

“We wanted to reach out to the community and just to have a prayer time for the families of the victims and for the community, itself,” said Pastor Ronald Dugan, who had baptized Billy Porterfield less than six months ago at the church where the vigil was held. “It's been a shock to me. It's a shock to everyone around, for sure.”

More than 150 people attended as Dugan, along with several other members of the Laurel Mountain Ministerium, offered healing words.

“Such a tragedy can cause us to isolate ourselves from the community,” said the Rev. Doug Nolt, pastor of Indian Head Church of God. “But such a tragedy can also bring us together. We will not let this tragedy overcome us.”

“These young people were taken too soon,” said Valley Brethren Church Pastor Bill Yoder. “We pray for their loved ones and their families.”

What's known so far

Police said Smith gunned down Cline, Snyder, Porterfield and Seth William Cline, 21, at Ed's Car Wash on Indian Creek Valley Road. Friends said the Clines were siblings.

An employee in Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly's office said autopsies were being performed Monday afternoon. The results were expected to be released Tuesday morning.

The shooting was out of character for Smith, whose friend Ryan Shields said worked as a chef in Ligonier and frequented a Donegal restaurant where Chelsie Cline previously had a job.

Shields described Smith as a gun enthusiast who enjoyed target shooting.

“It's all still quite a shock,” Shields said Monday. “He was the kind of guy who would do anything for you.”

When Smith arrived at the car wash in a pickup truck, he was armed with an AR-15 semi-automiatic rifle, a handgun and a second rifle, according to police. He was wearing a body armor carrier — though without ballistic plates — and had several spare magazines, authorities said.

Porterfield and Chelsie Cline, whom police described as companions, were shot after they got out of a silver Dodge Stratus at the two-bay car wash.

Porterfield's father said the two had recently started dating after his son separated from his wife. She did not respond to a message from the Tribune-Review.

Snyder and Seth Cline arrived in a Chevrolet Silverado and were fatally shot in their seats, police said.

A female passenger, who friends identified as Snyder's cousin, hid in the backseat of the truck. She was cut by broken glass, police said.

Central victim had expressed concerns

Chelsie Cline's friends and family have said she and Smith had hung out in the past, but more recently, she had shared concerns about Smith's behavior — driving past her workplace or bringing her flowers — with friend Ryan Gradischek of Scottdale, who suggested she report it to police.

He was in disbelief when he saw Cline's car on the news Sunday morning.

“I don't even know what to think,” he said, describing her as a close friend who enjoyed playing with his 4-year-old son. “Me and her, we just connected well.”

Gradischek described Cline as having a “heart of gold” and said she “wanted to get a new car, she wanted to get her own place.”

“She was just a genuine, kind-hearted person who would do anything for anybody,” he said.

Fullem set up an online fundraiser for Snyder's family with their permission, she said.

“Cortney was an ornery little tomboy,” Fullem recalled. “She played in the creeks and caught frogs. She was a hunter, and she liked four-wheeling in the mud.”

She was shot in 2012 while spotting deer with her family by a Normalville man who was sentenced to a state prison.

Fullem said Snyder worked at Living Treasures.

“She had her whole life to live,” Fullem said.

Porterfield called ‘a saving grace'

Mikey Johns of Connellsville credits Porterfield with saving his life. Johns was going through a tough time about a year ago and found support in Porterfield. The pair kept in touch.

“He's been my saving grace for a long time,” Johns said. “Once you know Billy, you loved him. I have never known Billy to have an enemy.”

Martucci Funeral Home in Connellsville is in charge of arrangements for Porterfield, but they weren't final Monday.

“He was a good man. He was kind-hearted,” his father said.

Smith apparently has no criminal record. He was issued a few traffic tickets in Westmoreland and Somerset counties over the last several years, according to court records.

To contribute to Cortney Snyder's funeral fund, visit: www.gofundme.com/cortney-snyder

Staff writer Paul Peirce contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta. Staff writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.