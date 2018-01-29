Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Cal U inks deal with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Students looking for a quick, smooth route to dental, pharmacy or medical school might be able to find it at California University of Pennsylvania this fall.

Officials at Cal U announced Monday that the school has inked an agreement with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine that could guarantee high-achieving students a “reserved seat” at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine pharmacy, dentistry or medical schools.

Edwin M. Zuchelkowski, who leads Cal U's pre-professional program that leads to a bachelor of science in biology, said the deal — it's similar to one Seton Hill University has with LECOM and Salus University in Philadelphia — has been in the works since last summer. Under the arrangement, LECOM will reserve up to five seats a year for high-achieving Cal U biology pre-professional students in each of its schools of osteopathic medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

“I think it will help us attract highly qualified students from local high schools if they know they have a direct path to LECOM,” Zuchelkowski said.

Students can apply for acceptance into the program as early as their senior year in high school or wait until the start of their third year in Cal U's biology program. Those who opt for a 4+4 program can transition to LECOM after completing 120 credits at Cal U. Students eager to cut a year off school can apply for the 3+4 program that allows them to enter LECOM for pharmacy or medical studies after completing 90 credits at Cal U.

“And medical and pharmacy students accepted into the program will no longer have to take the MCAT and PCAT exams (exams typically required for admission to medical or pharmacy school). That's a big advantage when you consider many students take a review course costing $1,500 and spend months studying for the exams just to apply,” Zuchelkowski said.

Those shooting for admission to LECOM's dental school will still be required to take the DCAT, he added.

LECOM, with campuses in Erie, Pa.; Bradenton, Fla.; and on the Seton Hill University campus in Greensburg, boasts that it is among the largest medical colleges in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report ranks it among the top five medical colleges for graduating primary care physicians.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

