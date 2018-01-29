Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Conservancy official joins Westmoreland Land Trust

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
Jane Menchyk
Westmoreland Land Trust
Jane Menchyk

Updated 3 hours ago

Jane Menchyk, land protection manager in the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy's Laurel Highlands Regional Office, is the newest member of the Westmoreland Land Trust.

Appointed at the land trust's January board meeting, Menchyk will serve through December 2020.

She brings to her new role nearly a decade of experience with land conservation projects — including donations or acquisitions of land and easements.

The trust is dedicated to conserving land of special value in the county. In its decade of existence, it has conserved about 235 acres of open space.

Menchyk holds a bachelor's degree in biology and a minor in computer science from Slippery Rock University.

She and her husband, Sam, have made many bicycle trips over the more than 300 miles between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., and they enjoy exploring the Laurel Highlands with their three dogs.

Also this month, the land trust named its 2018 officers: Chairman Chuck Duritsa, Vice Chairman Tony Quadro, Secretary Loree Speedy, Treasurer Martha Frech, Assistant Secretary Karen Jurkovic and Assistant Treasurer Fred Bononi.

