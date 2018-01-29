Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fire destroys vacant house in Hempfield, no injuries reported

Patrick Varine and Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Less than 20 minutes after arriving on the scene of a raging fire at a vacant house in Hempfield, Adamsburg fire chief Don Thoma called off his firefighters.

“It's basically risk-versus-reward,” Thoma said. “When we were trying to get in, there was already stuff falling around the door. The attic was on fire, and I decided it wasn't worth it for us to go inside.”

The blaze was reported at 48 Penn Manor Road just before 8 p.m.

Roughly 10 fire companies, led by the Adamsburg and Community Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the scene, a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher said.

Thoma said firefighters do not believe anyone lives in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Patrick Varine and Madasyn Czebiniak are Tribune-Review staff writers.

at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

