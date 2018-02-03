Seton Hill community gives back with day of service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill University students, faculty, staff and alums moved books, cleaned, attached price tags and performed other chores for eight religious and community service organizations Saturday to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual “Take the Day On” is coordinated through the campus ministry office, and 154 people volunteered for this year's event, said university spokeswoman Jennifer Reeger.

At the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, the university's soccer team moved about 8,000 books to help the library prepare for its book sale that starts Wednesday.

“This is the first time we have utilized this wonderful service activity that Seton Hill is offering to the community, and we're very excited about the partnership and hope to utilize it in the future,” said Casey Sirochman, the library's director.

About 25 team members were working in the library, said Dan McCarty, the head soccer coach.

“We love to help,” said Jack Wardale , 23, of Norwich, England. “I think it's really important to give back to the community.”

In addition to moving books, team members were cleaning magazine racks for the sale, according to Wardale, who received his bachelor's degree in May and is now pursuing a master of business administration degree.

At the St. Vincent de Paul Store in Greensburg, volunteers cleaned shoes and the shelves they sit on, attached price tags and vacuumed and dusted furniture.

“They help us with so much that we don't have time to get to,” said Dee Krunszyinsky, one of the store's regular volunteers. “It makes a big difference for us.”

The first time she stepped into St. Emma's Monastery was on a volunteer day four years ago, said Kristen Barczynski, 22, of Franklin Park.

“It's really cool to go out into the community to places you haven't been before,” she said.

Although she's shopped at the store before, it was fun to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to operate the store, Barczynski said.

Other groups fanned out to Caritas Christi, Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity's warehouse, Christian Layman Store, Our Lady of Grace Food Bank and United Way of Westmoreland County.

