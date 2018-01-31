Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Timber! Ligonier Diamond works starts with tree removal

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The brilliance of the Ligonier Diamond may depend on its cut.

The borough on Wednesday began the first part of the Diamond Park Renaissance Project by cutting down trees that encircle the bandstand.

Their removal was recommended by an arborist as necessary for the infrastructure improvements that are planned for the $3 million renovation , officials said at Tuesday's ground-breaking ceremony.

Crews from the borough Public Works Department and Laurel Mountain Tree Removal were expected to continue removing trees Thursday.

Not all shop owners around the Diamond are happy that the trees are going.

“They could have been trimmed and still had the same effect,” said Mike Farrell, proprietor of Serendipity of Ligonier. “I only saw one that showed any sign of disease. It's a shame.”

Kelly McCoy, owner of The Paper House, described herself as “indifferent” about the trees, knowing that they will be replaced.

“I think the final outcome will be beautiful,” she said. “Things change — sometimes change is good.”

The trees will be replaced by maple and zelkova trees that are 25 to 30 feet tall, the borough said. They will be planted with an 8-inch caliper to provide room for growth over the next 50 years.

Furniture designer Paul Sirofchuck will repurpose some of the wood for use at the Ligonier Valley Library. He said the trees were nearing the end of their lifespan.

“Some of those were not the healthiest trees. ... I think they needed to do it. It doesn't bother me that they had to come down,” he said.

The owner of Sirofchuck Studios said the trees likely would not have survived all the infrastructure work involved with the Diamond renovation.

“It's hard to save trees on construction sites. They can't take the trauma of all the machinery, construction and digging,” he said. “To do all that underground work, I think those trees would suffer.”

Large logs will be delivered this week to Sirofchuck's sawmill in Cook Township. Sirofchuck said he plans to use the wood — mostly maple, but also oak and hackberry — to make tables for the library as part of its renovation project.

“We're going to take the best wood we find out of these logs. … Hopefully, we'll get some decent lumber out of it,” he said.

In addition to new trees and landscaping, the project will include an overhaul of the bandstand, replacement of all underground utilities, a snow melt system, upgrades to the sound and light systems, security cameras, new sidewalks and new curbs, the borough said.

Work is expected to start this month, weather permitting, and continue through late September — in time for Fort Ligonier Days.

Pedestrian access to businesses in and around the Diamond will be maintained throughout construction, although vehicle traffic may be modified starting in April, the borough said.

Some business owners are concerned that the project will temporarily eliminate parking around the Diamond, restricting access to their stores.

“There's places that are hanging on by the skin of their teeth. Some of them will close,” Farrell said. “It's going to affect a lot of shop owners.”

McCoy was more sanguine about the potential disruptions.

“I hope it doesn't prevent people from shopping in downtown Ligonier,” she said. “I think the majority consensus (among downtown businessmen) is survival.”

Funding for the project is coming from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and private donors.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal, works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond, as preparations for a renovation get underway, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
An architect's rendering of what the Diamond Park Renaissance Project will look like at completion.
The EADS Group
An architect's rendering of what the Diamond Park Renaissance Project will look like at completion.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me