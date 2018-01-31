Timber! Ligonier Diamond works starts with tree removal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The brilliance of the Ligonier Diamond may depend on its cut.

The borough on Wednesday began the first part of the Diamond Park Renaissance Project by cutting down trees that encircle the bandstand.

Their removal was recommended by an arborist as necessary for the infrastructure improvements that are planned for the $3 million renovation , officials said at Tuesday's ground-breaking ceremony.

Crews from the borough Public Works Department and Laurel Mountain Tree Removal were expected to continue removing trees Thursday.

Not all shop owners around the Diamond are happy that the trees are going.

“They could have been trimmed and still had the same effect,” said Mike Farrell, proprietor of Serendipity of Ligonier. “I only saw one that showed any sign of disease. It's a shame.”

Kelly McCoy, owner of The Paper House, described herself as “indifferent” about the trees, knowing that they will be replaced.

“I think the final outcome will be beautiful,” she said. “Things change — sometimes change is good.”

The trees will be replaced by maple and zelkova trees that are 25 to 30 feet tall, the borough said. They will be planted with an 8-inch caliper to provide room for growth over the next 50 years.

Furniture designer Paul Sirofchuck will repurpose some of the wood for use at the Ligonier Valley Library. He said the trees were nearing the end of their lifespan.

“Some of those were not the healthiest trees. ... I think they needed to do it. It doesn't bother me that they had to come down,” he said.

The owner of Sirofchuck Studios said the trees likely would not have survived all the infrastructure work involved with the Diamond renovation.

“It's hard to save trees on construction sites. They can't take the trauma of all the machinery, construction and digging,” he said. “To do all that underground work, I think those trees would suffer.”

Large logs will be delivered this week to Sirofchuck's sawmill in Cook Township. Sirofchuck said he plans to use the wood — mostly maple, but also oak and hackberry — to make tables for the library as part of its renovation project.

“We're going to take the best wood we find out of these logs. … Hopefully, we'll get some decent lumber out of it,” he said.

In addition to new trees and landscaping, the project will include an overhaul of the bandstand, replacement of all underground utilities, a snow melt system, upgrades to the sound and light systems, security cameras, new sidewalks and new curbs, the borough said.

Work is expected to start this month, weather permitting, and continue through late September — in time for Fort Ligonier Days.

Pedestrian access to businesses in and around the Diamond will be maintained throughout construction, although vehicle traffic may be modified starting in April, the borough said.

Some business owners are concerned that the project will temporarily eliminate parking around the Diamond, restricting access to their stores.

“There's places that are hanging on by the skin of their teeth. Some of them will close,” Farrell said. “It's going to affect a lot of shop owners.”

McCoy was more sanguine about the potential disruptions.

“I hope it doesn't prevent people from shopping in downtown Ligonier,” she said. “I think the majority consensus (among downtown businessmen) is survival.”

Funding for the project is coming from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and private donors.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.