Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Veterans group unveils 'Please Stand' anthem ad that NFL rejected

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Above, a portion of the AMVETS ad submitted for inclusion the NFL's Super Bowl LII program. The NFL opted to reject the ad.
AMVETS
Above, a portion of the AMVETS ad submitted for inclusion the NFL's Super Bowl LII program. The NFL opted to reject the ad.
Above, the AMVETS ad submitted for inclusion the NFL's Super Bowl LII program. The NFL opted not to include the ad.
AMVETS
Above, the AMVETS ad submitted for inclusion the NFL's Super Bowl LII program. The NFL opted not to include the ad.

Updated 20 hours ago

The American Veterans organization, or AMVETS , has released a print ad Wednesday submitted for inclusion in the Super Bowl LII program — but rejected by the NFL — and expanded on its message with a short video.

The ad features soldiers carrying aloft the American flag with two simple words: "Please stand."

AMVETS National Commander Marion Polk said the organization was invited by the NFL to place an ad in the game program, "but that appreciation quickly gave way to deep disappointment when we learned your staff had refused to publish our ad because of its simple, two-word message — '#PleaseStand.' "

AMVETS also created a 30-second video with the same message.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In a Jan. 22 letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Polk accused the league of hypocrisy for permitting patriotic demonstrations on the field but not in the Super Bowl program.

"Mr. Goodell, veterans are good for more than just military aircraft fly-overs, photo opportunities during halftime, or props to sell camouflage-style NFL apparel," Polk wrote. "Although, the NFL's stance on not allowing the veterans' unfiltered voice to be heard says otherwise."

NFL players protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games was a source of controversy for much of the 2017 season, with President Trump even making a brief reference to it during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

"Our message has always been patriotic and polite. It simply requests that people choose to stand during the national anthem. It neither judges, vilifies or even opposes those who choose otherwise," said AMVETS Executive Director Joe Chenelly. "We're simply asking that people choose standing, and the NFL has made it harshly clear that it does not want veterans delivering this message anywhere near its biggest game. We think that's wrongheaded."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me