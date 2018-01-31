Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Export man resisted arrest after stolen computer and gift card reported, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Updated 9 hours ago

State police responding to a report of an argument outside a home in Export Tuesday later arrested a 19-year-old man who lives there for receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Clement Chitambo of Monroe Avenue was arraigned on the multiple charges filed by state police at Kiski and released on $20,000 unsecured bond set by District Judge Charles Conway.

Trooper Zachary Fleming reported troopers were called to the home about 12:30 p.m. after a report of a man and woman arguing outside on the 5500 block. When Fleming arrived, Chitambo said he had argued earlier with a woman “over the disposition of a vehicle,” according to court documents.

However, Fleming said he contacted the other participant in the argument, a 29-year-old Pittsburgh woman. The woman alleged that Chitambo was at her home the evening before and she later discovered a $2,000 Apple laptop and a wallet that contained a Sewickley Spa gift card and a medical card were missing.

Fleming reported in court documents that state police were able to retrieve the items from inside the Chitambo's home. Troopers allege that Chitambo resisted officers after his arrest.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 6 before Conway.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

