Westmoreland

Greensburg bishop issues guidance on the flu and the Mass

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic speaks at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant in August 2015. Malesic has issued guidance on how parishes should protect themselves from the flu.
Brian F. Henry | Trib Total Media
Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic is responding to the flu outbreak with more specific guidance for parish leaders in the four-county diocese.

In a letter emailed to priests and permanent deacons on Wednesday, Malesic encouraged parish leaders to promote “prudent and beneficial” practices and asked for prayers for people suffering from illness.

He asked priests to evaluate the situations in their parishes and modify certain liturgical practices at Mass, if necessary. He recommended the following:

• Inform people at Mass to exchange the sign of peace without physical contact, or eliminate the practice for now.

• Suspend the distribution of Communion from the chalice, while making sure other accommodations are made for parishioners who have medical conditions, such as gluten sensitivity, that require them to receive Communion from the chalice only.

• If still using the chalice, remind parishioners not to receive from the chalice if they are ill or fear they are becoming ill.

• Remind all people who distribute Communion to continue practicing good hygiene, including washing or sanitizing their hands.

• Remind ushers, greeters and other ministers of hospitality to hold doors open for parishioners entering and departing the church to minimize the spread of viruses on public surface areas.

Malesic said that as the flu season continues, he and other diocesan officials will continue to evaluate whether further actions regarding liturgical practices are warranted.

Catholic Church leaders across the country have taken similar steps in recent weeks.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

