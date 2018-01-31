Cocaine, heroin, firearms seized by cops in Connellsville; Pittsburgh man arrested

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A months-long investigation into drug activity at a public housing complex in Connellsville by police and a drug task force culminated in the arrest Monday of a Pittsburgh man and netted large amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana and heroin; five handguns; a sawed-off shotgun; and $6,467.

Andre L. Randolph, 46, was arrested near the Gibson Terrace apartments by Connellsville Detective Thomas Patton just after he returned from a marijuana pickup in Pittsburgh, police allege.

Police received several tips from confidential informants at Gibson Terrace that Randolph would be driving to Pittsburgh and returning with drugs late Monday, Patton reported in an affidavit of probable cause. Authorities had been investigating Randolph for selling crack cocaine out of an apartment in the housing complex, Patton said.

Police waited for Randolph's 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the New Stanton interchange of the turnpike and followed it south on Route 119 into Connellsville, according to the affidavit.

The car passed through the interchange at 10:53 p.m. and police stopped it on the 700 block of East Crawford Avenue for a broken taillight, Patton said.

Randolph's car smelled like marijuana, police said.

“Randolph admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day,” Patton wrote in the affidavit.

Police said they confiscated marijuana Randolph had in the car, plus $6,467.

Patton said authorities had acquired a search warrant and confiscated a key on a necklace Randolph was wearing. The key opened a safe hidden beneath a couch at 109 Gibson Terrace, police said.

Police said they confiscated four digital scales, large amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, multiple stamp bags of heroin from the safe, as well as the firearms.

In addition to multiple counts of possession and delivery of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, Randolph is charged with six counts of illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon and illegal alteration of a firearm.

He was arraigned Tuesday before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. and ordered to the Fayette County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 8 before Haggerty.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.