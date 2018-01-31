Judge: New Stanton motel murder suspect's psychological reports are open to prosecutors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County prosecutors will have access to psychological reports compiled by the attorney of a McKeesport man facing a potential life sentence for fatally shooting a drug dealer in a New Stanton motel.

In a court hearing Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio reversed a ruling issued last month that allowed the defense to keep private the details of a psychological evaluation of Christopher Smarr.

Defense attorney Michael DeMatt suggested those details will be used to convince the judge that Smarr could be rehabilitated and should not receive a life sentence.

Smarr, 20, was convicted last year of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the 2015 death of Brandon Gray, 31, of New Kensington at the Garden Inn in New Stanton.

Prosecutors said Smarr purchased $950 of crack cocaine from Gray in a guest room, then followed him down a hallway and demanded that he return the money. When Gray refused, Smarr shot him in the chest, according to the prosecution.

Adults convicted of first-degree murder in Pennsylvania face mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Smarr was 17 at the time of his arrest and is not eligible for a mandatory sentence because he was a juvenile. Though prosecutors said they will still seek a life sentence for Smarr, DeMatt said he will seek a lesser sentence at a hearing in March.

DeMatt said the prosecution wants to use defense evidence against Smarr.

“It's their burden of proof, and their expert should look through unvarnished eyes,” DeMatt said. “This comes down to the fact that the commonwealth says it's too hard for us. It's supposed to be hard.”

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr argued that the prosecution needs access to Smarr's records to ensure their witnesses have the same information as the defense in making a sentencing recommendation.

“We just want to see the basis for their report,” Barr said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.