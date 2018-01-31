Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Judge: New Stanton motel murder suspect's psychological reports are open to prosecutors

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Christopher Smarr is escorted away from the office of Magisterial District Judge Charles Moore on July 26, 2015 after a preliminary hearing. Smarr is accused of killing a man in a New Stanton motel.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Christopher Smarr is escorted away from the office of Magisterial District Judge Charles Moore on July 26, 2015 after a preliminary hearing. Smarr is accused of killing a man in a New Stanton motel.

Updated 11 hours ago

Westmoreland County prosecutors will have access to psychological reports compiled by the attorney of a McKeesport man facing a potential life sentence for fatally shooting a drug dealer in a New Stanton motel.

In a court hearing Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio reversed a ruling issued last month that allowed the defense to keep private the details of a psychological evaluation of Christopher Smarr.

Defense attorney Michael DeMatt suggested those details will be used to convince the judge that Smarr could be rehabilitated and should not receive a life sentence.

Smarr, 20, was convicted last year of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the 2015 death of Brandon Gray, 31, of New Kensington at the Garden Inn in New Stanton.

Prosecutors said Smarr purchased $950 of crack cocaine from Gray in a guest room, then followed him down a hallway and demanded that he return the money. When Gray refused, Smarr shot him in the chest, according to the prosecution.

Adults convicted of first-degree murder in Pennsylvania face mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Smarr was 17 at the time of his arrest and is not eligible for a mandatory sentence because he was a juvenile. Though prosecutors said they will still seek a life sentence for Smarr, DeMatt said he will seek a lesser sentence at a hearing in March.

DeMatt said the prosecution wants to use defense evidence against Smarr.

“It's their burden of proof, and their expert should look through unvarnished eyes,” DeMatt said. “This comes down to the fact that the commonwealth says it's too hard for us. It's supposed to be hard.”

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr argued that the prosecution needs access to Smarr's records to ensure their witnesses have the same information as the defense in making a sentencing recommendation.

“We just want to see the basis for their report,” Barr said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me