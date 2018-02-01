Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mini grants available for Lincoln Highway tourism

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 12:06 a.m.

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and municipalities along the historic Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset and four other counties, the Unity-based nonprofit tourist and heritage organization said.

The organization has about $29,000 available for what it is calling mini-grants of at least $10,000, said Olga Herbert, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The group previously had awarded two grants totalling about $21,000, Herbert said.

The grants are to be used to promote the Lincoln Highway, the original Route 30, in at least one of the following categories: conserving important natural resources, celebrating cultural heritage and preservation, and creating economic development through tourism.

The grants also are available to organizations and municipalities along the Lincoln Highway in Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams Counties.

For grant information, guidelines and the application, visit www.LHHC.org under News Tab.

The deadline for applying is March 9.

For more information, contact Herbert at olga@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

