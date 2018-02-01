Retired state trooper discusses civil rights movement, MLK at Seton Hill event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school and college students who want to improve race relations in the United States should start by learning more about the civil rights movement, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper said Thursday.

Kevin Mosley of West Mifflin was the guest speaker at Seton Hill University's annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mosley's address, “Reflections on Resistance: The Value of Civil Rights Historic Sites,” drew on his knowledge of sites he's visited in the South while doing research for a book.

“It's hard to go to some of these sites and to recognize what happened,” he said. “As we have these conversations on race, it is not an easy thing ... but you need to educate yourselves.”

Mosley has visited Selma, Birmingham and Montgomery, Ala.; Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; Memphis, Tenn.; and Little Rock, Ark., among other places.

Covering the history of race relations from the time of Thomas Jefferson to Black Lives Matter, Mosley draws lessons especially from the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s.

Mosley visited Little Rock in 2017 for the 60th anniversary of the integration of Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Eight of the nine black students known as the “Little Rock Nine” are still living, he said.

Mosley traveled to Selma in 2015 for the 50th anniversary of the marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. He said he was able to march for 32 of the original 54 miles.

It was there that he learned about a little-known civil rights martyr named Viola Liuzzo, a white woman from Detroit who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan after the events of “Bloody Sunday.”

Mosley said TV news coverage of “Bloody Sunday” altered the course and character of the civil rights struggle, leading to passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“It changed the flavor of what people thought of the civil rights movement. They knew something had to change,” he said.

Mosley said one of his most poignant trips was to Mississippi for the 60th anniversary of Emmett Till's lynching. The 2015 visit included stops at Bryant's Grocery, where Till allegedly whistled at a white woman, and the barn where Till was murdered.

“It was one of the few places where I couldn't bring myself to go in,” he said.

Mosley showed pictures of Mississippi historical markers riddled with bulletholes. He said the group he was with required a police escort to visit the Till sites.

Mosley also highlighted the importance of historically black churches in the civil rights movement:

• Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, where King was pastor at the time of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

• The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, where four girls were killed in a bombing in 1963.

• Brown Chapel AME Church, from where the Selma-to-Montgomery marches started in 1965.

• Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Memphis, from where King gave his “I've Been to the Mountaintop” speech the day before he was assassinated in 1968.

Attending Mosley's talk were students from Seton Hill, Greensburg Central Catholic and Greensburg Salem High School.

The event was held Thursday because classes did not begin until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

