Monessen mailman beaten up on his route by 2 men, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Two Monessen men are accused of beating up a mail carrier while he was on his route this week, according to court paperwork.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Deon Paul Johnson, 18, and Koree Minnie, 20, who police say kicked and punched the mailman while he was working on Reed Avenue, in the same block as Minnie's home.

Police were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the mailman with head and facial injuries. He told police Minnie held him down and punched him while Johnson kicked him in the face, according to affidavits of probable cause filed against both suspects.

Both suspects fled the scene, police said. The mailman told police he previously dated a girl who at one time dated a relative of Minnie. The victim told police the relationship recently ended after he “bought (a) pink coat for her son as a joke,” according to the affidavit.

The mailman was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Johnson and Minnie are charged with aggravated and simple assault. Phone numbers for them could not be located.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

