Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Westmoreland

Stahlstown man pulled handgun on woman in Mt. Pleasant parking dispute, police allege

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Getty Images

Updated 16 hours ago

Mt. Pleasant Borough police say a Stahlstown man threatened a woman with a 9 mm handgun during a parking dispute Wednesday.

Police charged Terrence P. Devine, 57, with making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment in connection with the incident that occurred at 7:49 p.m. near North Silver and Main streets.

Police said they responded to a telephone complaint from the female victim who alleged Devine pulled a gun out of his pocket and threatened her after he accused her of hitting his vehicle as she parked her car.

“(The victim) stated that a confrontation ensued and it became a heated argument because she knew she didn't hit his vehicle,” officer Nathan Ellwood wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told police that during the argument, Devine said, “I'm loaded. ... You don't want to do that,'” Ellwood wrote.

In an interview with police, Devine denied pointing the weapon at the woman.

“Devine stated (the victim) charged him and he lifted his shirt and pronounced he was carrying a firearm because he felt threatened but stated that he did not pull a firearm from his holster,” Ellwood wrote in the affidavit.

Devine has a concealed weapons permit, police said.

Devine was arraigned in county night court before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani and released on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 before District Judge Roger Eckels.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me