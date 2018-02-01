Stahlstown man pulled handgun on woman in Mt. Pleasant parking dispute, police allege

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Pleasant Borough police say a Stahlstown man threatened a woman with a 9 mm handgun during a parking dispute Wednesday.

Police charged Terrence P. Devine, 57, with making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment in connection with the incident that occurred at 7:49 p.m. near North Silver and Main streets.

Police said they responded to a telephone complaint from the female victim who alleged Devine pulled a gun out of his pocket and threatened her after he accused her of hitting his vehicle as she parked her car.

“(The victim) stated that a confrontation ensued and it became a heated argument because she knew she didn't hit his vehicle,” officer Nathan Ellwood wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told police that during the argument, Devine said, “I'm loaded. ... You don't want to do that,'” Ellwood wrote.

In an interview with police, Devine denied pointing the weapon at the woman.

“Devine stated (the victim) charged him and he lifted his shirt and pronounced he was carrying a firearm because he felt threatened but stated that he did not pull a firearm from his holster,” Ellwood wrote in the affidavit.

Devine has a concealed weapons permit, police said.

Devine was arraigned in county night court before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani and released on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 before District Judge Roger Eckels.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.