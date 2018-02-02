Youngwood seeks public works supervisor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Youngwood is looking for a new public works supervisor after firing Eric Trout, who had held the position since 2015.

Council President Lloyd Crago said he couldn't discuss why borough leaders decided to get rid of Trout.

“Eric's a good guy, but he wasn't a good fit in that position, so we're going in a different direction,” he said.

Trout could not immediately be reached for comment.

The public works supervisor manages a staff of three, tasked with maintaining borough roads and handling a variety of other municipal projects.

The borough has already received several applications. It will accept applicants through Feb. 15, in the hopes of hiring someone at the March 5 borough council meeting.

The ideal candidate would have experience with roadwork, Crago said. They shouldn't be afraid to get their hands dirty, he said. It's not just a managerial position — whoever is hired will work alongside the rest of the public works crew on projects.

“It's a supervisor position, but it's a working supervisor position,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.