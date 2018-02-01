Ruffsdale teen has raised more then $10,000 for children's hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Margo Covalesky has been raising money for charity since she was 10 years old, and doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

The Ruffsdale resident, now 14, has raised more than $10,000 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Her next fundraiser, “All About Chocolate,” will be held at Sharp Image Hair Design and Day Spa in Hempfield Saturday.

“I don't really honestly know what started it. I guess I was just so bored from not really doing anything with my summers,” she said.

When she was 10 years old she spent nearly every day one summer with her grandparents. Her grandmother, Susan Covalesky, wanted Margo to come up with a list of ways to occupy herself.

“I said to her that I want you to write down things you want to do during the summer so you're not bored. I was thinking Idlewild Park and stuff like that,” Susan Covalesky said.

Margo took some time to think about it and came back with a surprising suggestion — a doll beauty pageant . Entrants paid $5 each to enter their dolls into the competition. Between entry fees and other donations Margo raised about $750 for the homeless.

That was the first of many creative ideas. Margo has held dance parties, costume contests and popcorn sales to raise money.

Most of the fundraisers benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Though at first she was just looking for something to do, Margo's mission recently became personal.

A close friend recently died of cancer, and she hopes that her money can help others in a similar situation survive.

“He's basically my motivation, to keep him alive in my heart,” she said.

The “All About Chocolate” event will take place from 10 to 4 p.m. at the salon, 161 Old Route 30. Homemade fudge and candy will be for sale, a gift basket will be raffled off, and the spa will offer chair and hand massages to donors.

“We're opening our doors to people who want to come and help to raise money for St. Jude's,” Sharp Image owner Judy Rosatti said.

Susan Covalesky works at the salon, and Rosatti said she's always happy to help Margo out.

“She's a very unique young lady, because she is a giver,” Rosatti said. “I thik if the world had more givers like her it would be a much better place.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.