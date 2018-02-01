Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Turtle Creek woman gets jail time for firing gun into Trafford restaurant

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Police said Jamie Lee Dawson, 32, of Turtle Creek was intoxicated when she was asked to leave Parente’s Ristorante lounge in Trafford around 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and fired several shots.
An Allegheny County woman will serve at least one year in jail for firing as many as a half-dozen shots into a Trafford restaurant last year.

Jamie Dawson, 33, of Turtle Creek told a Westmoreland County judge on Thursday she was deeply sorry and acknowledged she was lucky no one was injured in the shooting.

“My actions were so unjustifiable. I know I could have killed multiple people. I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Dawson said.

Police said Dawson was drunk when she was refused service and physically removed from Parente's Ristorante in Trafford shortly after 2 a.m. March 21. According to court records, Dawson then fired five or six shots into the building. At least one shot fired through a door and window.

Dawson pleaded guilty last year to charges of shooting into an occupied structure, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

In court Thursday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway said she believed Dawson was remorseful for her actions and has taken efforts during the nearly 10 months she has already served in jail to improve her life.

Hathaway sentenced Dawson to serve one year, less a day, to two years less a day in the county jail. She will be eligible for parole in about two months.

The judge ordered Dawson to serve an additional three years on probation and to earn her high school equivalency degree after she leaves jail.

“I think you struggle with problems, but that is not a reason for you to drink alcohol and commit crimes,” Hathaway said.

Defense attorney Michael Waltman said Dawson needed special attention in jail because of a brain injury she sustained four years ago during a drunken-driving crash.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724- 830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

