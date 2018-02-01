PennDOT to close section of I-70 in Rostraver next week for bridge repair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT will close Interstate 70 near the Arnold City exit overnight to make an emergency repair on a bridge that carries Indian Hill Road over the highway in Westmoreland County.

A temporary closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes at interchange 44 in Rostraver will be necessary for motorist safety and will take place between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, said District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

This timeframe depends on the weather, she said.

Interstate traffic will be guided off the highway at the Arnold City off ramp and will return to I-70 via the on ramp. Flaggers and state troopers will assist with traffic movement, she said.

Officials said a routine inspection discovered that an emergency repair was necessary to the bridge that carries Indian Hill Road over the interstate.

Traffic also will be restricted from using the bridge carrying Indian Hill Road over I-70 at that time. Local motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

