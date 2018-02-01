Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Westmoreland

PennDOT to close section of I-70 in Rostraver next week for bridge repair

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Hunker fire chief Mike Moore assists traffic trying to merge onto I-70 east from Center Avenue toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 in New Stanton on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Hunker fire chief Mike Moore assists traffic trying to merge onto I-70 east from Center Avenue toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 in New Stanton on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.

Updated 14 hours ago

PennDOT will close Interstate 70 near the Arnold City exit overnight to make an emergency repair on a bridge that carries Indian Hill Road over the highway in Westmoreland County.

A temporary closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes at interchange 44 in Rostraver will be necessary for motorist safety and will take place between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, said District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

This timeframe depends on the weather, she said.

Interstate traffic will be guided off the highway at the Arnold City off ramp and will return to I-70 via the on ramp. Flaggers and state troopers will assist with traffic movement, she said.

Officials said a routine inspection discovered that an emergency repair was necessary to the bridge that carries Indian Hill Road over the interstate.

Traffic also will be restricted from using the bridge carrying Indian Hill Road over I-70 at that time. Local motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

Motorists can check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. The site, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 770 traffic cameras.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me