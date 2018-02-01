Special election to fill Murphy's seat will cost Westmoreland County taxpayers $230,000

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners will likely dip into the budget surplus to pay for a special election in March to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to vote on the transfer of money from the county's surplus to pay for the election, which is expected to cost $230,000.

Voters in the 18th Congressional District, which includes more than half of Westmoreland County, will elect a replacement for Murphy of Upper St. Clair.

He resigned in October in the wake of a marital scandal in which the pro-life Republican reportedly asked his mistress to get an abortion.

Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are vying to fill the remaining eight months of Murphy's term.

According to the elections bureau, voters in 193 of the county's 305 precincts will participate in the special election.

Commissioner Ted Kopas said the next regularly scheduled commissioners meeting, set for Feb. 22, would be too late to set aside money for the event.

“Obviously, it is a very big bite to have to take at once,” Kopas said of the special election costs. “This is such an unfortunate expense, all because of our former congressman's bad choice.”

The 18th District also includes portions of Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724- 830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.