Fundraisers planned for Youngwood clock

The Youngwood Area Revitalization and Development group has planned a series of fundraisers in hopes of bringing in the money it needs to build a clock at the center of town.

YARD President Mary Ann Klingensmith said the clock would be the centerpiece of the parklet at the corner of Depot and South Fourth streets.

“This is going to complete that corner ... and it's going to be something that people automatically look up and see what time it is,” she said.

YARD has raised about $3,000 so far. The clock will cost an estimated $12,000, Klingensmith said.

YARD plans to order the clock in June and needs at least half the money by that time, she said.

The organization is selling personalized paver bricks that will ring the planter at the base of the clock, for $200 each. Sponsors also can get their names on a plaque for between $250 and $1,000.

Sponsorship forms are available at the borough offices, Youngwood Area Public Library, Hayden's Pharmacy and on the borough's website.

The organization is sending letters to local businesses requesting sponsorship.

YARD is also planning several events to raise additional funds.

Two “Craft for the Clock” craft shows will be held at Tots and Tykes day care on South Eighth Street, the first on April 14, the second on Oct. 27.

YARD is gathering recipes from parishioners at borough churches to create a cookbook, which will be sold to raise money for the project.

Any money left over after buying and installing the clock will be used for annual maintenance, Klingensmith said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.