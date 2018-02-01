Derry woman tapped as Latrobe chamber president

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry resident who previously managed an Indiana County hotel has been named the new president of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Briana Tomack is slated to begin her new role with the chamber Feb. 12, according to chamber board Chairman Jerry Supko.

“We believe her background in sales and marketing, as well as her familiarity with the region, will enable her to continue the growth and expansion of the chamber,” Supko said of Tomack.

Tomack had been the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn, a 128-room hotel that opened in November 2016 along Pratt Drive, next to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

According to Supko, Tomack will be in charge of day-to-day operation of the chamber. She'll oversee events and represent the chamber throughout the region while also focusing on retaining and adding members, budgeting and planning.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.