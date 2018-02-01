1 person suffers burns in Monessen kitchen fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A male resident in his teens suffered burns in a kitchen fire Thursday evening at a home in the 600 block of Knox Avenue in Monessen, according to city firefighters.

Monessen Fire Chief Chris Rhome said a grease fire broke out as the resident was frying some food, and he suffered burns when he attempted to take the pot of food outside the home.

He was taken by ambulance to Monongahela Valley Hospital for treatment. Rhome couldn't comment on the extent of the injuries.

The fire was minimal and was contained to the stove and hood, Rhome said.

Firefighters responded at 6:25 p.m. and cleared the scene at 7:10 p.m., he said.

