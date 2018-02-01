Police: Turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant yields 500 'bricks' of heroin
Updated 30 minutes ago
State police arrested a Philadelphia man Thursday after discovering about 500 bricks of heroin in a sport utility vehicle he was driving along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court documents.
David Manuel Mora, 22, was arraigned in Westmoreland County Night Court on felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was being held in the county jail after failing to post $2.5 million bond.
Trooper Robert Warman of the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division said in a criminal complaint that he stopped Mora's westbound Jeep Cherokee about 11:20 a.m. for a brake light violation and for following too closely behind another vehicle.
A search of the Jeep turned up the bricks of heroin — the equivalent of about 25,000 packets of the drug, Warman wrote in the complaint.
Mora faces a hearing Thursday before District Judge Roger Eckels in Mt. Pleasant.
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.