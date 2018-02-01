Leaking fuel, adhesive contained as rig overturns, restricts turnpike traffic in Penn Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One lane of the Pennsylvania Turnpike remained closed to traffic late Thursday night in Penn Township after a tractor-trailer overturned, leaking diesel fuel and a flammable material.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said firefighters responded to the scene at westbound mile marker 62 at about 9 p.m.

The driver wasn't injured and the leaking fuel and material the truck was hauling were contained by firefighters and the county's Hazardous Materials Response Team, according to the dispatcher.

Those units cleared the scene at 10:50 p.m., but the right-hand, westbound lane remained closed as turnpike officials and a private contractor worked to remove the rig and debris from the wreck.

There were no injuries to emergency workers, according to Rich Kepple, county 911 supervisor. He said the truck was hauling a flammable adhesive.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.