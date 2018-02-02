Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield family to surrender pets, pay $4,500 restitution under plea deal

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

A Hempfield Township family who left three dogs, two cats and nine puppies in a mobile home for several days while they traveled to Ohio will have to surrender the animals and pay $4,500 in restitution under a tentative plea deal reached Friday on animal neglect charges.

In addition, Josh Wyatt, 42; Barbara Wyatt, 48; and Holly Rose, 22, of Berkley Lane, will be prohibited from owning pets during two years of probation.

The three reached the tentative agreement prior to a scheduled preliminary hearing on multiple counts of animal cruelty and animal neglect before District Judge Mark Mansour.

“The welfare of the animals was the main concern here,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti.

Barbara Wyatt sobbed as she signed the tentative plea agreement with her attorney, Joseph Pometto.

“We're all just devastated (about) losing the pets,” her husband, Josh, said as the family left Mansour's office.

The family hoped to get the adult dogs and cats back, but humane agents objected to that in any plea agreement, which calls for each to pay $1,500 in restitution for the care of the impounded animals.

Humane agents said the family left the pets alone for more than a week without sufficient food and water when they traveled to Toledo. Josh Wyatt said he left a 55-pound bag of dog food when he couldn't get anyone to care for the animals.

Cassie Wilson, a humane officer with All But Furgotten, an animal welfare organization in North Huntingdon, removed the cats, adult dogs and puppies from the residence Nov. 15 after receiving complaints from neighbors.

Wilson said in the criminal complaint that she was notified on Nov. 13 that one of the Wyatts' dogs was wandering around the mobile home park and had fleas and neck wounds. When humane officers went to the home the next day, they saw two pit bull mixes hanging their heads out a broken window.

Josh Wyatt said someone had broken the window while they were in Ohio.

Barbara Wyatt told humane officers that the family left for Ohio on Nov. 8 to see a relative who was having surgery and that she returned Nov. 16, according to court documents.

When the humane officers and a state police trooper entered the residence Nov. 15, they smelled a strong odor of urine and feces and saw empty dog food bowls. Two of the dogs were extremely thin, dehydrated and flea-infested, and a cat was in the same condition, according to the complaint.

A small male German pinscher was found dead in the bathroom with the nine surviving 3-week-old puppies.

The plea agreement still has to be formally approved by a Common Pleas Court judge.

Pometto said the family had hoped to get back some of the animals.

“It was difficult for them. My clients were stuck in another state and were really stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Pometto said.

Pometto said the family members are “really animal lovers” and hope to own pets again after they successfully complete the court sentence.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

