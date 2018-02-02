Snowplow advisory: Be careful driving around them, PennDOT says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT reminds motorists to be cautious when driving around the state's 50,000-pound snowplow trucks as they clear snow and ice from highways this winter.

Drivers should observe a few simple rules when encountering snowplows, the state said.

• Stay back and be patient: Maintain at least six car lengths to avoid collisions and damage from flying anti-skid materials and salt.

• Be visible: Motorists should move slightly to the left side of their lane and turn on their lights when approaching a snowplow from the rear. This will help the snowplow driver to see you in his mirrors.

• Reduce speed: Snowplows travel slower and often stop or back up. Stay alert and do not pass a snowplow until it has reached a clear area.

• Allow space: Avoid traveling alongside of snowplows. They can suddenly shift after hitting snowdrifts or slush.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.