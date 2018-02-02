Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

State police seize 2,000 bags of heroin at Murrysville Sheetz

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Google
Pennsylvania State Police seized more than 2,000 stamp bags of heroin from the Sheetz on Route 22 in Murrysville Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police seized more than 2,000 stamp bags of heroin from the Sheetz on Route 22 in Murrysville Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania State Police's Troop A Community Enforcement Team on Friday seized 2,120 stamp bags of heroin from a suspect at the Sheetz on Route 22 in Murrysville.

Officers were surveilling the business after receiving information that Damonte Jones, 19, of Pittsburgh, would be transporting a large quantity of heroin to Westmoreland County.

Jones arrived in a taxi around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrested him and seized the drugs, which have a street value of about $35,000.

Jones was arraigned before District Judge Charles Conway on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was denied bail and is being held in Westmoreland County Prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Conway for a preliminary hearing Feb. 13.

Jones was arrested in Stowe Township in May 2017 on felony charges of possessing a firearm without a license and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, according to court records. He is awaiting trial in Allegheny County, which is scheduled to begin March 6.

This is the second major heroin arrest in Westmoreland County in as many days.

On Thursday, troopers arrested Philadelphia resident David Manuel Mora after finding about 25,000 stamp bags worth of heroin in his Jeep during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me