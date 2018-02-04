Trial for New Florence man, accused of killing police officer, begins Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jury selection is expected to start this morning in Westmoreland County in the capital murder trial of a New Florence man charged with the fatal shooting of a police officer in late 2015.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck has said he will seek the death penalty for Ray A. Shetler Jr. if jurors to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

Shetler is charged with killing St. Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed during a domestic dispute call on Nov. 28, 2015. The prosecution contends Reed, 54, was in uniform when he was shot in the chest by Shetler during an exchange of gunfire after police responded to a call for help from a woman.

That woman contended her boyfriend, Shetler, was drunk and abusive and had a weapon.

Shetler has maintained that he did not know that Reed was a police officer when fired his gun. After the shooting, Shetler fled and swam across the Conemaugh River before he discarded the murder weapon, prosecutors allege.

The trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio is expected to take about two weeks. Jurors are expected to be taken to the murder scene during the trial.

According to court records, the prosecution said it will ask jurors to sentence Shetler to death because his victim was a police officer.

In more than two decades as district attorney, Peck has put five men on Pennsylvania's death row, which has fewer defendants waiting for execution than it has in recent years.

According to the state's Department of Corrections, there are 156 condemned men waiting for execution. No women are on death row.

It was just two years ago that more than 200 inmates were on death row, but as a moratorium on capital punishment imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015 continued, the number declined.

Some death sentences were commuted to life prison terms while other defendants died in prison. Once such inmate was Michael Travaglia, one of oldest members of death row who was sent there in 1981 after a Westmoreland County jury sentenced him to die for the 1980 murder of Apollo police officer Leonard Miller.

Travaglia, 59, died in September of natural causes following a lengthy illness.

His codefendant, John C. Lesko remains on death row for Miller's shooting.

Kevin Murphy, 57, was sentenced to death in 2013 by a Westmoreland County jury for the 2009 killings of his mother, sister and elderly aunt in an automotive glass repair shop the family owned in Loyalhanna Township.

Ricky Smyrnes, 31, formerly of North Huntingdon, was sentenced to death in 2013 for his role three years earlier in the torture killing of a mentally disabled woman in Greensburg. Smyrnes was considered to be the ringleader of a group of six roommates convicted in the 2010 killing of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty.

Melvin Knight, 28, formerly of Swissvale, also was sentenced to die by lethal injection for his role in Daugherty's stabbing death but a state appeals court last year vacated that sentence. A new hearing, in which Peck will again ask for the death penalty against Knight, is scheduled for later this year.

Last month Peck announced he will seek the death penalty against Rahmael Sal Holt, an Allegheny County man accused in the November fatal shooting of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

Pennsylvania has executed just three inmates since capital punishment was reinstated in 1978. The last execution was in 1999.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.