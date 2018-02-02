Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Trafford man admits to 'peeping' captured on home security video, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

A 57-year-old Trafford man admitted peeping into a nearby home after police confronted him with photographs taken by a hidden security camera, court documents state.

Borough police charged James R. Snyder with five counts each of loitering and prowling and stalking, two counts of defiant trespass, and single counts of possession of obscene material and harassment.

Officer Joseph Riley said police initially were called to a home on Edgewood Avenue after 10 p.m. by two adults who reported that motion-activated security camera captured an unknown white male, wearing a skullcap and glasses, peering through a window as a underage female was dressing.

“The actor appears to take a photograph as a flash is seen in the video,” Riley wrote in the affidavit.

The victims provided video and photographs of the incident to police.

On Thursday, Snyder agreed to meet with officers at the station, Riley reported. Riley asked Snyder if he knew why he was there, and Snyder said that he believed it was because he had gone onto a neighbor's property “regarding a barking dog,” according to court documents.

“Officers then informed him that (the victims) had security cameras on the property which (Snyder) stated he was unaware of,” Riley said.

Riley said Snyder then admitted that he had looked in the window and taken pictures.

“Snyder also told officers that he had done this several times prior to Sunday's incident,” Riley wrote in the affidavit.

Snyder was ordered held in the county jail after failing to post $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 13 before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

