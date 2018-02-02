West Newton bridge traffic to be restricted Feb. 19-23

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Route 136 bridge in West Newton will be reduced to one lane starting Feb. 19 for bridge inspection work by PennDOT workers.

The bridge, which spans the Youghiogheny River, will be restricted to a single lane of traffic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19-23.

Crews and cranes will be visible on and around the bridge. One alternating travel lane will remain open at all times.

The inspection work is being done in anticipation of a future project, PennDOT District 12 said.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or by following PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.