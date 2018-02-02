Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

West Newton bridge traffic to be restricted Feb. 19-23

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
A fly fisherman casts into the Youghiogheny River just above the West Newton bridge on the opening day of trout season in 2015.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
The Route 136 bridge in West Newton will be reduced to one lane starting Feb. 19 for bridge inspection work by PennDOT workers.

The bridge, which spans the Youghiogheny River, will be restricted to a single lane of traffic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19-23.

Crews and cranes will be visible on and around the bridge. One alternating travel lane will remain open at all times.

The inspection work is being done in anticipation of a future project, PennDOT District 12 said.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or by following PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

