Westmoreland

WCCC opens student food pantry

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Looking to meet student needs, the Westmoreland County Community College will cut the ribbon on the Food for Thoughts Food Pantry, a newly updated student food pantry at the Youngwood campus on Monday.

The food pantry, created without the benefit of government sponsorship or grants, relies on donations from college faculty and staff. A WCCC spokeswoman said it will be open Monday-Thursday from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in Founders Hall Room 345.

The pantry looks to meet a need the College and University Food Bank Alliance and several associated groups identified in a 2016 national survey. It found that 48 percent of college students surveyed reported experiencing food insecurity or being unsure how they would meet their food needs.

Former student WCCC student Emily Faulds, who shepherded the project to fruition, said she came up with the concept of an updated student food pantry during one of her marketing classes.

“I was looking for a way to help students who need the help but knew that students tend to be private about their situations. I had the help of many in creating this project and it was not just my idea, but my classmates and professors as well, and now we are able to see the project come to life,” she said.

College President Tuesday Stanley commended the effort.

“I am so proud of what Emily has done,” Stanley said. “She is a wonderful example of what a student can do to help other students. Dr. Robert Saul and Cheryl Miller, Emily's Council of Undergraduate Research faculty mentors, were a key part in the great work being done.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

