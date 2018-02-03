Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Washington County overdose cases show deadly mix of carfentanil, cocaine

Megan Guza and Paul Peirce | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Members of a state police clandestine lab team wore protective suits as they assisted in the seizure of suspected carfentanil at an apartment on Whitney Court Drive earlier this year in Unity. (Trib photo)
jeff himler
Members of a state police clandestine lab team wore protective suits as they assisted in the seizure of suspected carfentanil at an apartment on Whitney Court Drive earlier this year in Unity. (Trib photo)
A lab tech in the Hamilton County Coroner's office, shows some of the testing procedures used to test opioids, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Southeastern Ohio is on track to see more than 2,000 overdose deaths in 2017, many of which can be attributed to new synthetic opiates like fentanyl and carfentanil.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A lab tech in the Hamilton County Coroner's office, shows some of the testing procedures used to test opioids, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Southeastern Ohio is on track to see more than 2,000 overdose deaths in 2017, many of which can be attributed to new synthetic opiates like fentanyl and carfentanil.

Updated 3 hours ago

The deadly carfentanil tied to at least two overdose deaths in Washington County last month could have been mixed with cocaine, according to the district attorney.

In an alert put out Thursday night, District Attorney Eugene Vittone and county Coroner Tim Warco advised that the toxicology reports for two January overdose deaths came back positive for carfentanil, an opioid used as an elephant tranquilizer that is 5,000 times more powerful that heroin.

Authorities suspect a third overdose from last month also will reveal carfentanil once the toxicology tests are completed.

Vittone said that toxicology also revealed cocaine in the victims' blood, meaning the carfentanil could have been mixed with cocaine. He stressed that the cocaine and the carfentanil could have been taken separately or not even necessarily on the same day.

In Westmoreland County, Coroner Ken Bacha said 30 of the 194 overdose deaths in Westmoreland in 2017 were linked to carfentanil.

"We saw a few cases pop up early in 2017, but then by the end of the year it really picked up," he said.

Though the office is still awaiting formal toxicology in the 11 suspected overdose cases this year, Bacha said carfentanil was present in some cases in January.

Cocaine laced with synthetic opioids like fentanyl and its analogues has popped up in several states as of late, including Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Virginia.

Vittone said that overdoses trend upward at the start of each month – hence the timing of the alert.

"Just in case they spike up again," he said. "This drug is so powerful and so deadly."

Westmoreland's coroner recalls the public health warning from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office in Cleveland in the summer of 2016 when carfentanil was linked to deaths there.

"At first, you think that's way out in Cleveland and Cincinnati, then pretty soon you start seeing it showing up here," Bacha said.

Bacha said the alert issued Thursday about carfentanil in Washington County brought back memories of the combined warning in January 2014 by Allegheny County Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams, Bacha, and Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers about lethal doses of heroin showing up in the three counties.

"It was for heroin stamp bags marked Theraflu," Bacha said.

The public was warned after 14 deaths were attributed to the marked bags in Allegheny, two in Westmoreland and one in Armstrong.

"We thought it was important to warn the public," he said.

Megan Guza and Paul Peirce are Tribune-Review staff writers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me