Washington County overdose cases show deadly mix of carfentanil, cocaine

The deadly carfentanil tied to at least two overdose deaths in Washington County last month could have been mixed with cocaine, according to the district attorney.

In an alert put out Thursday night, District Attorney Eugene Vittone and county Coroner Tim Warco advised that the toxicology reports for two January overdose deaths came back positive for carfentanil, an opioid used as an elephant tranquilizer that is 5,000 times more powerful that heroin.

Authorities suspect a third overdose from last month also will reveal carfentanil once the toxicology tests are completed.

Vittone said that toxicology also revealed cocaine in the victims' blood, meaning the carfentanil could have been mixed with cocaine. He stressed that the cocaine and the carfentanil could have been taken separately or not even necessarily on the same day.

In Westmoreland County, Coroner Ken Bacha said 30 of the 194 overdose deaths in Westmoreland in 2017 were linked to carfentanil.

"We saw a few cases pop up early in 2017, but then by the end of the year it really picked up," he said.

Though the office is still awaiting formal toxicology in the 11 suspected overdose cases this year, Bacha said carfentanil was present in some cases in January.

Cocaine laced with synthetic opioids like fentanyl and its analogues has popped up in several states as of late, including Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Virginia.

Vittone said that overdoses trend upward at the start of each month – hence the timing of the alert.

"Just in case they spike up again," he said. "This drug is so powerful and so deadly."

Westmoreland's coroner recalls the public health warning from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office in Cleveland in the summer of 2016 when carfentanil was linked to deaths there.

"At first, you think that's way out in Cleveland and Cincinnati, then pretty soon you start seeing it showing up here," Bacha said.

Bacha said the alert issued Thursday about carfentanil in Washington County brought back memories of the combined warning in January 2014 by Allegheny County Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams, Bacha, and Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers about lethal doses of heroin showing up in the three counties.

"It was for heroin stamp bags marked Theraflu," Bacha said.

The public was warned after 14 deaths were attributed to the marked bags in Allegheny, two in Westmoreland and one in Armstrong.

"We thought it was important to warn the public," he said.

Megan Guza and Paul Peirce are Tribune-Review staff writers.