Norwin to host band performances
Updated 13 hours ago
Forty-one percussion, baton and winter guard units are planning to perform at the Three Rivers Winter Ensemble Association on Feb. 10 at the Norwin High School gymnasium.
The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for the event that will feature all Norwin guard units – Little Knights Elementary Guard, Middle School Guard, Scholastic Region A Guard, and Scholastic World Guard – as well as units from Penn Trafford, Jeannette, Hempfield Area, Kiski Area, and Greater Latrobe. The Top Hats from New Kensington will also perform. The full performance lineup and times can be found at www.trwea.org under “events”.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. A concession stand will offer food and refreshments for patrons.
The annual show is hosted by the Norwin Band Program and the Norwin Band Aides.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.