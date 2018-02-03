Two killed in Turnpike accident in Somerset County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were killed and at least two were injured in related crashes Saturday on the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Donegal and Somerset, according to the state police.

The fatalities occurred at 6:41 a.m. when the driver of a Buick LeSabre lost control and slid sideways into a tractor-trailer that had stopped because of an earlier wreck that was blocking both lanes, the accident report says.

The 55-year-old driver and a 47-year-old passenger in the Buick were killed, and two passengers, 16 and 12, were flown to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. The people in the car were from Ohio. Police have not released their identities.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to the report.

The wreck shut down the eastbound lanes for a couple of hours, and traffic was diverted off the turnpike at the New Stanton exit and back onto the turnpike at the Breezewood exit. The lanes reopened about 10:40 a.m.