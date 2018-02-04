Hundreds of dollars missing from bank account, police looking for 3 suspects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are looking for three men who withdrew hundreds of dollars from a victim's bank account over a few days in January.

Investigators said the men used multiple ATMs in the Mt. Pleasant area, including ones at an East Huntingdon GetGo on Jan. 17 and a Connellsville Sunoco the following day. One of the suspects somehow gained access to the victim's debit card information, police said in a news release.

Surveillance footage obtained by police from the GetGo and Sunoco stores showed three suspects, all white men, using the victim's card to withdrawn cash.

In the footage, one suspect was wearing a hat backwards with a white hooded sweatshirt and denim jeans. One other suspect was wearing a green jacket and the third suspect was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Two of the suspects left the Sunoco in a blue sedan, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.